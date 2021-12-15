Variety

ZEE5 enters into strategic partnership with Applause Entertainment

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 15, 2021

First offering as part of the partnership is ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

Video streaming platform ZEE5 has entered into a strategic partnership with a content and IP studio Applause Entertainment, a venture of Aditya Birla Group, for a multi-show association.

ZEE5 unveiled its first offering as part of the partnership, titled ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The original will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 in January 2022. ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’, is a dramedy series with a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family.

Punit Misra, President - Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, “ZEE5’s content design principles centre around intimately knowing our viewers and building a bouquet of engaging and entertaining offerings for our multiple consumer cohorts.”

entertainment and leisure
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
