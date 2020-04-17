ZEE5 launches Zee5 Kids

ZEE5, Zee Group's over-the-top (OTT) platform, on Friday announced the launch of ZEE5 Kids, an offering exclusively for children, providing more than 4,000 hours of entertainment content. It is available free for users.

The encompasses varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids, the company said in a statement. ZEE5 Kids offer a library spread across multiple languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.

With a content line-up tailor-made to cater to kids across ages, genres and languages, ZEE5 Kids will also be launching exclusive digitals like Gadget Guru, Guddu and Bapu, which will be released over future timelines.

“ZEE5 is now truly an ultimate entertainment destination for the entire family with shows and movies in nine languages and content made specifically for kids as well as parents,” the company claimed.

ZEE5 Kids’ content is a mix of acquired and exclusives by onboarding leading production house like Lionsgate and Cosmos Maya, it said.

“ZEE5 Kids is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a fun learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality & DIY show to nursery rhymes in nine languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms,” said Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India