ZEE5 launches Zee5 Kids

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
ZEE5, Zee Group's over-the-top (OTT) platform, on Friday announced the launch of ZEE5 Kids, an offering exclusively for children, providing more than 4,000 hours of entertainment content. It is available free for users.
The encompasses varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids, the company said in a statement. ZEE5 Kids offer a library spread across multiple languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.
With a content line-up tailor-made to cater to kids across ages, genres and languages, ZEE5 Kids will also be launching exclusive digitals like Gadget Guru, Guddu and Bapu, which will be released over future timelines.
“ZEE5 is now truly an ultimate entertainment destination for the entire family with shows and movies in nine languages and content made specifically for kids as well as parents,” the company claimed.
ZEE5 Kids’ content is a mix of acquired and exclusives by onboarding leading production house like Lionsgate and Cosmos Maya, it said.
“ZEE5 Kids is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a fun learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality & DIY show to nursery rhymes in nine languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms,” said Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...