Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath apologises for cheating in a match against Viswanathan Anand

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath apologised after winning a chess game against world champion and grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, for using help from in-game analysts and computers.

Chess.com has suspended the billionaire’s account for violating its Fair Play Policy, as per reports. Kamath, in a statement, admitted to the same after reports claimed that his account had been banned.

Anand had been playing chess games against various celebrities including actor Aamir Khan, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Kamath for charity to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

While other players were defeated easily, Anand surprisingly lost to Kamath. Kamath’s moves had an accuracy rate of 99 per cent. Kamath was soon banned by Chess.com for cheating.

Kamath in a statement admitted to getting help from people analysing the game and computers.

“Yesterday was one of those days that I had dreamt of when I was a really young kid learning chess, to interact with Vishwanath Anand,” Kamath said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

"Got the opportunity thanks to Akshaypatra and their idea of raising funds for charity conducting a bunch of chess games with Vishy. It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt,” he said.

“I had help from people analysing the game, computers and the graciousness of Anand sir himself to treat the game as a learning experience. This was for fun and charity. In hindsight, it was quite silly as I didn’t realise all the confusion that can get caused due to this. Apologies,” he added.

Anand retweeting Kamath’s statement said, “Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone.”

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) Secretary Bharat Chauhan, after the match, said that the move was "unfortunate" in a charity chess game and it shouldn’t have happened, as per media reports.