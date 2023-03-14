Bengaluru, March 14

Zo World, a Web3 club for NFT artists, has launched Zo Membership, Zo House, and Zo Studio aimed at incubating, curating, and launching artists in the Web3 space.

Zo World will offer assistance to create and sell art, provide curated options for NFT collectors, and fuel curiosity in NFTs among Web3 enthusiasts.

In the next two years, the start-up plans to have a network of 4,269 NFT artists across 50 cities globally. It also aims to train more NFT artists so that they can add to their roster.

Founded in 2022 by Dharamveer Singh Chouhan and Chetan Singh Chouhan, Zo World has developed three solutions - Zo Membership, Zo House, and Zo Studio - to depict various global cultures by leveraging digital economies through NFTs.

Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Cofounder,said, “Zo World aims to unlock the digital assets economy for the masses. We envisage that Zo World will be the first point of entry for new NFT artists, collectors, and enthusiasts, who will buy NFTs as investments, support, collectibles, and identity. We are bullish about Zo World and the possibility of making NFTs a mainstream income-generating tool, and the best way to express art.”

NFT artists, collectors, and Web3 enthusiasts can subscribe to Zo Membership by buying the ‘Zo World Founders’ NFTs on OpenSea - an NFT marketplace. BLRxZo is the first Zo House that brings the offline world and the world of NFTs together, as it is a real-life space built for creators and collectors. Zo Studio enables artists to leverage their talent, establish connections with collectors, and broaden their reach by utilising NFTs as a means of monetisation.

Zo Studio has inspired 20 artists to launch their collections and has achieved a 100 per cent sell-out rate with buyers from over 10 countries, who now own over 10,000 NFTs, said the company.

Also read: Exclusive collectibles . Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in cricket NFT platform Rario

Chetan Singh Chauhan, Cofounder, Zo World said, “With Zo Membership, Zo House, and Zo Studio, we aim to play an active part in helping this technology evolve rapidly, as it has the potential to revolutionise many industries. The objective is to make Zo World the first point of contact for anyone who is currently an NFT artist, or aspiring to be one. We will provide all the support they need to ideate, create and launch their NFTs, thereby, playing a huge role in moving the ecosystem forward.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit