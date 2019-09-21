Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ India’s official entry to Oscars 2020

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Director Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday.
The movie, which released commercially across the country in February this year, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash.
“There were 27 films in the running this year but it was an unanimous decision to select ‘Gully Boy’,” FFI secretary general Supran Sen said.
Celebrated actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen was the head of the jury for this year’s selection committee.
“Gully Boy”, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, featured Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.
Farhan took to Twitter to congratulate the team behind the film, which was one of the most critically-acclaimed Hindi movies of 2019.
“Gully Boy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega. Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew,” he wrote.
Kalki, who played a pivotal role in the movie, also expressed her excitement on the film’s Oscar selection.
“Woweeeeeeeee! That is just the best Saturday evening news!” she tweeted.
No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the Best Foreign Film category list was Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Lagaan” in 2001.
“Mother India” (1958) and “Salaam Bombay” (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.
Assamese film “Village Rockstars”, directed by Rima Das, was India’s official submission to the Oscars last year.
