Varsha Joshi named Chairperson of NDDB

The Government of India on Monday appointed Varsha Joshi as the new Chairperson of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Joshi is the Joint Secretary (CDD), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

With incumbent Dilip Rath's tenure as Chairman of NDDB ends on November 30, 2020, Joshi's appointment is made effective from December 1, 2020 until further orders.

Rath had joined NDDB as Managing Director in 2011 and later held additional charge as Chairman since August 1, 2016, a NDDB statement said.

He took charge as Chairman for the first term on December 1, 2016 and re-nominated as Chairman for two more years with effect from December 1, 2018.