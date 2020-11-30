News

Varsha Joshi named Chairperson of NDDB

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on November 30, 2020 Published on November 30, 2020

Dilip Rath,

Replaces Dilip Rath on completion of his tenure on November 30

The Government of India on Monday appointed Varsha Joshi as the new Chairperson of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Joshi is the Joint Secretary (CDD), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

With incumbent Dilip Rath's tenure as Chairman of NDDB ends on November 30, 2020, Joshi's appointment is made effective from December 1, 2020 until further orders.

ALSO READ: NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath elected to International Dairy Federation board

Rath had joined NDDB as Managing Director in 2011 and later held additional charge as Chairman since August 1, 2016, a NDDB statement said.

He took charge as Chairman for the first term on December 1, 2016 and re-nominated as Chairman for two more years with effect from December 1, 2018.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.