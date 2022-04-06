Varsities, colleges in Maharashtra to begin offline classes 

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday announced that universities and colleges in Maharashtra will start offline classes.

In a tweet, Samant said that earlier it was made mandatory for students to get two doses of vaccine to attend classes. Now the government has dropped this condition and all students can attend offline classes in universities and colleges.

As of Tuesday, there are 870 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The recovery rate in the State is 98.11 per cent. The government has already given permission to start offline classes for secondary and higher secondary schools.

Recently the government has withdrawn all Covid-19 restrictions in the State.