Create awareness of healthcare among youth: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said public and private sector hospitals, medical colleges and healthcare institutions should adopt at least one government school in their localities to create awareness about preventive healthcare and to educate about the disastrous consequences of lifestyle changes.

Delivering a speech after inaugurating MGM Healthcare, a super-speciality hospital in the city, Naidu said that according to 2017 WHO data around 61 per cent of deaths in India are attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which include heart disorders, cancer and diabetes.

“I am making an earnest appeal to the medical fraternity across the country to spend some time reaching out to schools and colleges and educate the children about non-communicable diseases,” Naidu said.

NCD clinics

He also said there is an urgent need to set up NCD clinics in urban and rural areas. He urged the private sector to play a major role in this mission.

Noting that the shortage of trained doctors and paramedical staff is a cause for concern, the Vice-President said India is facing a shortage of six lakh doctors and two million nurses which ultimately affects the poor and the needy.

“The national average of doctor-patient ratio is below the WHO recommendation, but Tamil Nadu’s average is above the national average,” Naidu added.

In his speech, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the State was the first to enact a Public Health Act and it holds an impressive track record of reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality rate.

He added that the State is also proud to hold the first position in terms of number of children immunised.

Lauding the Centre for introducing Ayushman Bharat scheme, Purohit said, “The scheme is intended for poor people and I am happy to learn that MGM Healthcare will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in this hospital for the benefit of the poor people in Tamil Nadu.”

The hospital is part of MGM Healthcare group which runs Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be university) in Puducherry.

Built over 3 lakh sq ft, the 11-floor hospital has 400 beds, 100 ICU beds, over 250 doctors and 900-plus employees. It also has 12 operation theatres and 55 outpatient consultation rooms and 12 Centres of Excellence including Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences and Spine, Orthopaedics, Gastro Sciences.

“We are proud to launch Chennai’s first fully digital hospital, and one of the most technologically advanced hospitals in the country,” said MK Rajagopalan, Managing Director, MGM Healthcare.