Venkaiah Naidu explores feasibility of conducting Monsoon session of Parliament

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting of Rajya Sabha officials on possibilities of convening the winter session of Parliament while ensuring precautions in the backdrop of the pandemic.
Sources privy to the development said the Upper House may meet with limited virtual participation of MPs, which otherwise used to be held in the month of July. As per the present plan, only 127, about half of the total strength, would be accommodated inside the Rajya Sabha Chamber and its galleries.
Opposition has been demanding the Centre to hold a session of Parliament in a form suitable for everyone, or schedule meetings of standing committees. But the Centre had not responded to the suggestion.
Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma and other top officials were present in the meeting. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been approached to workout a platform for virtual participation of the members. Naidu has asked the officials to prepare a detailed plan after looking into various pros and cons by next week. He suggested that the effort shall be to enable participation of the members in the proceedings from within the House to the extent possible through appropriate planning. Apart from the Chamber, all the galleries except the media gallery would be utilised for seating the members. Sources said the seating of media persons in the media gallery would also be in conformity with the physical distancing norm according to the present plan.
The meeting also discussed issues relating to taking up of Question Hour, voting in the House if required, administering oath/affirmation to the newly elected members, detailed planning for transportation of members, effective measures for physical distancing and sanitisation.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...