VentureStudio and Legalwiz.in ink partnership 

LegalTech firm, Legalwiz.in has partnered with VentureStudio, a startup incubator set up by Ahmedabad University in collaboration with Stanford University.

An official statement said, the Partnership will enable VentureStudio’s incubatees to avail Legalwiz.in’s business professional services at preferential pricing.

Also, VentureStudio’s incubatees can avail all the services on the Legalwiz.in Partner Services Platform, including vital business requirements like eCommerce, CRM, web development, customer care, financial services, payment gateways, etc...at pre-negotiated rates, the statement said.

VentureStudio is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) approved by the National Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and an Engineering Prototyping and Fabrication workshop DST Nidhi Prayas Shala (funded by DST Nidhi Prayas).

LegalWiz.in recently launched the Partner Platform initiative aimed at bringing together different companies on a single platform to help clients avail best-in-class expertise for a variety of requirements – all at competitive pricing.

Shrijay Sheth, Founder – Legalwiz.in, stated that the partnership with VentureStudio will further accelerate entrepreneurship and startups, especially in healthcare, medical devices and diagnostics, defence, education, energy, environment, agro, consumer products, logistics, smart technologies segments.

"We have instituted partnership programs with Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) and entrepreneurship-cells of Universities, wherein nascent ventures can access best-in-class services in the ecosystem and focus on scaling their business," he said, inviting the AICs & e-Cells to collaborate.

Tanvi Rangwala, CEO – VentureStudio, stated that the partnership with Legalwiz.in is a pioneering step. "They are one of the leading firms in providing regulatory & compliance support to businesses at every stage of their growth cycle. This support becomes even more critical for the startups who have recently started their entrepreneurial journey. We are sure our incubatee startups will benefit hugely a lot from this partnership," Rangwala said.