Venugopal writes to Zuckerberg again, seeks details of ‘probe’ into alleged FB-BJP nexus

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal has written yet another letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO of Facebook reiterating his party's demand for stopping the alleged nexus between the social media platform and the ruling BJP.

Citing an article appeared in Time magazine, he said the magazine revealed more information and evidence of biases and a quid-pro-quo relationship of Facebook India with the BJP. “This article makes three main points that are alarming and violate both the spirit and the law of operations of foreign companies in India,” he said.

He said the BJP has been allowed to exercise control of WhatsApp’s India operations in return for a possible license for its payment operations, which is critical for the future of Whatsapp in India. “More than just one person in your company’s leadership team in India are biased and partisan in favour of the ruling BJP in their professional endeavours. The problem is larger, deeper and more pervasive than initially assumed. The Whatsapp platform used by 400 million Indians has been willingly allowed by your India team to be appropriated for hate speech and the consequent tearing of India’s fabric of social harmony,” Venugopal alleged in the letter.

He asked Zuckerberg to provide details of the steps planned by the Facebook to investigate these matters and draw a plan of action to "stem the rot" in the platform's India operations. “We will also be pursuing legislative and judicial actions in India to ensure that a foreign company cannot continue to cause social disharmony in our nation for pursuit of private profits,” he added.