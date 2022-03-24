Veranda Learning Solutions fixes IPO share price of ₹130-137

Veranda Learning Solutions has set a price band of ₹130-137 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The ₹200-crore public issue will be open for subscription between March 29 and 31. The anchor book of Veranda Learning Solutions will open on March 28.

Of the total issue size, 75 per cent, or upto ₹150 crore, is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and of which up to 60 per cent shall be available for anchor investors. While 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors, the remaining 10 per cent or ₹20 crore is earmarked for retail investors. The company has already raised ₹40 crore through a private placement of equity shares to public category in December 2021.

Veranda Learning Solutions acquired Chennai-based Race Academy in November 2020 and Bengaluru-based upskilling platform Edureka in September 2021 to expand its product portfolio. Through four subsidiaries, Veranda Learning offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline, hybrid and offline blended formats to students, graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

While Veranda Race Learning Solutions offers test preparatory courses for State and Central government exams, Veranda XL Learning Solutions offers chartered accountancy coaching. Veranda IAS Learning Solutions is focussed on civil services exam preparation, while Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka) offers employee upskilling programmes.

Use of funds

The company will use upto ₹60 crore for debt repayment, ₹25 crore for the settlement of the acquisition cost of Edureka or repay the bridge loan taken for it, ₹50 crore towards growth initiatives and ₹65 crore for general corporate purpose.

In a virtual press conference, Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director cum Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, the company will invest in increasing the number of vernacular languages for IAS test preparation, and to take the software training vertical (Edureka) to more geographies.

For the six-month period ended September 2021, Veranda recorded a loss of ₹18.27 crore on revenue of ₹15.46 crore. In FY21, the company posted a loss of ₹8.28 crore on revenue of ₹2.54 crore.

Profitability

On the path to profitability, Suresh said, “The current year is the year of investments. We have made investments in expanding our content portfolio across multiple vernaculars, expanded our footprint across 25 locations in two southern states (Tamil Nadu and Karnataka), invested in building or tweaking our technology platforms to go offline hybrid in our software vertical. All these investments were done with an eye on the future.”

“FY23 will be our first year of getting the full benefit of the investments made. From there, in the next 3-5 years, you will see us as an aggressively growing company with a clear eye on profitability,” he added.