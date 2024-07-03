Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night, sources said.
This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.
"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.
The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.
