S Viswanathan (84), Editor & Publisher, of Industrial Economist, a 50-year-old business magazine from Chennai, passed away this morning. He collapsed last Saturday while at a meeting and had been in critical condition since.

He is survived by his wife Padma, son Bala Swaminathan, daughter Sangita and grand children.

After completing his post-graduate courses in mathematics and political science from Madras University and teaching for a few years at the Madras Christian College, Viswanathan launched the transport monthly Mobile in 1962 and the business magazine Industrial Economist in March 1968.

Viswanathan built his knowledge and expertise on extensive visits to places and interactions with a wide spectrum of people. He has visited hundreds of projects spread throughout India. He was particularly passionate about the industry in Tamil Nadu which grew under his watch since 1968. He could reel off data and anecdotes about the setting up and evolution of almost every major industry (factory) and company in existence now.

He travelled extensively within the country covering remote interiors of several states. Similarly, he has covered over a hundred industrial projects in Germany, Britain, France, Japan, and especially the US, where he has visited over 20 states in detail.

His knowledge was encyclopedic and unparalleled in terms of the diversity of the subjects in which he was proficient. He could match his wits with any domain expert. All this was clothed in a personality that was most humble, soliciting, and sincere.

Viswanathan commanded goodwill and credibility with people in power in the government, corporate, and academic fields.