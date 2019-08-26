VG Siddartha’s death: Final autopsy report confirms suicide theory, says Mangaluru Police Commissioner

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha has said that the final autopsy report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the case of the death of VG Siddartha, the founder of Café Coffee Day, corroborates the theory of suicide.

He said that a team of experts, which carried out the autopsy, had submitted a preliminary report to the police stating that Siddhartha’s death was due to asphyxia after drowning in water.“The final report by FSL has confirmed the findings made in the preliminary report,” he said.

Siddhartha had reportedly jumped from the bridge across Netravathi River on late July 29 evening. His body was found near the Hoigebazar area on the banks of River Nethravathi on July 31.