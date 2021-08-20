Viacom18 acquires broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A for the Indian sub-continent region

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Viacom18, on Friday, announced it acquired the broadcast and digital rights for football league Italian Serie A for the Indian sub-continent region for the next three seasons.
The latest edition of Italian Serie A will kick off on Saturday, August 21, at 10 PM IST. Matches will be available live across Voot, Viacom18’s TV channels, and Jio for Indian viewers.
Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “One of the core propositions of our network is the promise of variety in content. Sports is a white space that we have been consciously experimenting with for some time now. The response to our initiatives, thus far, has been very encouraging. Italian Serie A is one of the most exciting and competitive leagues in Europe and we are excited to bring it to our viewers across digital and broadcast platforms.”
The Italian Serie A has been voted as the World’s Best Nation League in 2020 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. The top four teams from the league will qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, while the fifth ranked team will qualify for the Europa League group stage.
Prominent players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, Paulo Dybala, and players from the Euro 2020 winning Italian squad will be playing in the football league.
Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD and International Business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “We are delighted to host the Italian Serie A across our network. The league enjoys great affinity with football lovers in India. Some of the world’s top clubs, coaches and players make the Serie A stand out as one of the best leagues in the football world. We are confident of growing the fan base through a slew of initiatives that are lined up.”
The network has been expanding its sports offerings. Recently, it entered into multi-year partnerships for Spanish La Liga (football) and Abu Dhabi T10 League (cricket).
Viacom18 entered into a partnership with Infront, whom Italian Serie A has appointed to manage its international media rights for all platforms across Europe, Asia, Oceania, sub-Saharan Africa, and Americas (excl. USA).
Amikam Kranz, Vice President Media Sales and Operations, Infront, said, “This is the start of what we hope will be a positive relationship between Infront and Viacom18. Serie A already has a significant resonance with Indian football fans and this will help us further grow the audience in the country. We believe this is the beginning of what we hope will be a promising future.”
A total of 20 teams will be taking part in the Italian Serie A. While 17 teams will be from the previous season, the three new teams were promoted from Serie B. Crotone, Benevento and Parma were consigned to the 2021–22 Serie B.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...