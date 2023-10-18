Viacom18 has successfully obtained a Dynamic Injunction Order from the Delhi High Court to protect from infringement of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss.

The Delhi High Court, in its recent order, directed various rogue and pirate websites to be suspended/locked by respective Domain Name Registrars. The order specifically restrains the rogue websites mentioned in the suit and further instructs Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITy) to block access to such rogue websites.

The order also allows Viacom18 to add any additional infringing websites using the name “Bigg Boss” in their domain or any other websites which are telecasting the program ‘Bigg Boss’ illegally and extend the injunction to such additional websites as well. This action aims to curb piracy and safeguard Viacom18’s substantial investment in producing and broadcasting these shows.

Commenting on the court’s decision, Anil Lale, General Counsel, Viacom18, stated, “The issuance of this Dynamic Injunction Order underscores the court’s profound recognition of the inherent value of content and the pressing need to combat piracy in real-time. The proactive stance taken by the Honourable court provides invaluable support in our continuing fight against piracy.”