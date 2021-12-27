Vibrant Gujarat: 16 more MoUs inked for investments in hospitality, defence accessories

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
As many as 16 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday between the Gujarat government and investors in the areas of waste-to-energy, hospitality and defence accessories.
The State government did not disclose the quantum of investment committed by the investors through the 16 MoUs signed in presence of the State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi and Industries Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma in Gandhinagar.
Among the major projects announced on Monday, Taj Group of Hotels has signed an MoU to set up a 5-star hotel at Statue of Unity campus in Kevadia.
“The project will create a big employment opportunity for tribal youth. Also, it will boost self-employment locally for cottage and handicraft industry,” said a State government communique.
Other projects that were committed on Monday included waste-to-energy plant and waste-to-oil plant in addition to projects that focus on clean environment by controlling air pollution and removing virus and bacteria. MoUs were signed to install patented equipment for the said purpose.
The State government also informed that in the fifth tranche of MoU signing on Monday, investors also signed MoUs for 70 Mw hybrid renewable energy park, insecticides formulations plant and specialty chemicals plants. The MoUs included manufacturing units for radar equipment, thermal camera for defence use as well as defence accessories production in Gujarat.
The State, which is hosting its 10th edition of biennial investors’ summit Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in January 2022, has so far received 96 MoUs in a variety of sectors including chemicals, energy, manufacturing, defence, start-up, hospitality, tourism, agro-chemicals among others.
Total investment committed and disclosed by the government for the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has reached ₹54,714 crore so far with employment generation for nearly 90,000 through the 96 MoUs signed by the government.
