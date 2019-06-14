Vibrant Tamilnadu expo on Aug 12

An international food and kitchen equipments expo under the banner “Vibrant Tamilnadu” is being organised between August 12 and 15 at IDA Scudder Trade Centre in Madurai. This is the second edition of the expo organised by Madurai-based Tamilnadu Chamber Foundation. S Rathinavelu, Head, Tamilnadu Chamber Foundations, said the introductory meet is being conducted in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur, to give an opportunity to the entrepreneurs to connect with peers across 20 countries. The participation of investors from varius countries would help the business community to take their business to the next level.