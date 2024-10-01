Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin on Tuesday became the first woman officer to take over as the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

Vice Admiral Sarin, an MD in Radiodiagnosis from Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, was recently appointed as a member of the National Task Force by the Supreme Court to formulate safe working conditions and protocols for medical professionals, said the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to assuming the appointment of 46th DGAFMS, the Flag Officer held the coveted appointments of DG Medical Services (Navy), DG Medical Services (Air) and Director & Commandant of AFMC in her 38 year long service.

The Flag Officer has held prestigious academic and administrative appointments including Professor & Head, Radiation Oncology, Army Hospital (R&R) and Command Hospital (Southern Command)/AFMC Pune, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini, Command Medical Officer in the Indian Navy’s Southern and Western Naval Commands, stated the Ministry.

She has the rare distinction of serving in all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces, having served as Lieutenant to Captain in the Indian Army, from Surgeon Lieutenant to Surgeon Vice Admiral in the Indian Navy and as an Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force.

Surgeon Sarin has been awarded Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2024 and Vishist Seva Medal in 2021, a recognition of her work in the medical field. She has also been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding –in-Chief Commendation (2013) for distinguished service, the MoD pointed out.