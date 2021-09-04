Vice President calls for fighting divisive forces, strengthen unity

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the people to fight divisive forces that seek to divide society on lines of religion, region, language, caste, creed or colour.

He said that in the 75th year of our Independence, every Indian must take a pledge to further strengthen unity and harmony in our hugely diverse society.

Bridge divisions

Addressing the students and teachers of Sri Aurobindo International School, Hyderabad, after inaugurating a photo-exhibition on the life of Sri Aurobindo, the Vice President emphasised that bridging all divisions was necessary for the greatness of India’s future. Highlighting the positive aspects of religion, he said that if everyone follows one’s religion in true spirit, there will not be any religious conflict.

Reiterating Sri Aurobindo’s vision for India’s spirituality, Naidu said that a reawakening needs to come about in terms of India’s rich legacy of spiritual wisdom which would need to be recast into new forms and expressions to make it globally relevant and in keeping with the contemporary times.

The Vice President also called for rewriting Indian history with an Indian perspective to instil a sense of pride in our glorious cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Recalling Sri Aurobindo’s clarion call to re-establish the greater cultural and spiritual India, Naidu said that spirituality is the master key of India’s great culture whose greatness needs to be rediscovered by reliving it in our daily life.

GDP growth

Naidu also said that GDP growth and wealth creation are not an end in themselves, rather they are means to bring happiness in people’s lives which should be our ultimate aim.

Describing Sri Aurobindo as a great revolutionary Yogi, philosopher, poet and freedom fighter, the Vice President said that he remains an eternal source of inspiration for every Indian. “Through his speeches and writings, he not only kindled a strong desire for complete independence among the masses but also focused on spiritual regeneration of the nation”, he added.

The Vice President said that the establishment of Auroville at Puducherry represents Sri Aurobindo’s vision for world unity.

Students of Aurobindo School made presentations in Sanskrit, Telugu and English and gave lively rendition of Sri Aurobindo’s life through Burrakatha.