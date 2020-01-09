Vice President Venkaiah Naidu bats for electoral reforms

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
“A millionaire has a better chance of becoming an MP or an MLA at the cost of the honest and more deserving low income Indians”, said Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.
Pointing out that the assets of the 475 MPs of the present Lok Sabha accounted for 88 per cent of the 533 members whose declared assets were examined being in several crores, the Vice President, expressed serious concern over rising money power that was eroding the credibility of India’s democratic polity.
In his address during a the conference on ‘Money Power in Politics’, Naidu called for effective laws of Parliament in quick time and simultaneous polls to check the menace. The conference was organised on Thursday by the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, Bharat Institute of Public Policy and the University of Hyderabad.
He spoke at length on the causes and consequences of unbridled use of money by both the governments and political parties to lure the voters.
The Vice President said, “Two glaring distortions (in democratic polity) need to be addressed by the political system with a sense of urgency and unity. The first is the use of enormous money power-often unaccounted for and illegal- in politics and elections. The second is the increasing attempts to entice the voters (by the governments) with short term benefits at the cost of long term goals of ensuring basic amenities, infrastructure, quality education and healthcare and growth and job opportunities.”
The Vice President observed that short term benefits offered by the governments in the form of populist schemes for electoral advantage are at the cost of their ability to perform main functions besides adversely impacting the long term interests of the poor and the middle class. He urged economists, social scientists, media and civil society to evolve mechanisms to find a reasonable balance between short term income boosting and long term development and poverty eradication objectives.
Naidu said, “Perhaps, time has come to consider a suitable legislation on the lines of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act that puts a cap on Fiscal Deficit). If a cap is introduced on the proportion of budgetary resources that can be deployed for short term benefits by law, then perhaps, all political parties will have a level playing field and reckless and unsustainable populist measures can be kept under check.”
Referring to the proposals of state funding of elections and simultaneous polls in the public domain as part of electoral reforms and the experience of too frequent elections since 1967, Venkaiah Naidu noted, “Time has come for the idea of simultaneous polls to be seriously considered for its many advantages including reducing the costs of holding polls and spending by political parties.” He urged the political parties to deeply consider this proposal and evolve a consensus.
On the issue of simultaneous polls, Naidu further said, “There are certain apprehensions in some political parties that simultaneous polls may benefit some parties with larger support base and charismatic leadership to the detriment of others. This apprehension does not seem to be well founded as the Indian voter has demonstrated his maturity in voting.”
