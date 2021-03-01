News

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu takes Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is administered a Covid-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai, on March 1, 2021.   -  PTI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took the Covid-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu as the country began its second phase of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Monday.

He took his first dose of vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai, and will take the second dose after 28 days. "I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 529 govt hospitals and 761 private hospitals have been roped in for the second phase of the State’s vaccination drive. The vaccine is priced at ₹250 in private hospitals with ₹100 as service charge and ₹150 as vaccine cost per dose, says a government order.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 01, 2021
vaccines and immunisation
Chennai
people
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.