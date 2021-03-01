Vice President Venkaiah Naidu takes Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took the Covid-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu as the country began its second phase of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Monday.

He took his first dose of vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai, and will take the second dose after 28 days. "I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 529 govt hospitals and 761 private hospitals have been roped in for the second phase of the State’s vaccination drive. The vaccine is priced at ₹250 in private hospitals with ₹100 as service charge and ₹150 as vaccine cost per dose, says a government order.