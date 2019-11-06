News

Vigilance awareness week at IOC eastern region

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Eastern Region Pipelines conducted a series of activities including walkathons, awareness gram sabhas, seminars by eminent speakers and workshops as a part of Vigilance awareness week between October 28 and November 2. The events were held across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Jharkhand. A lecture on this year’s theme “Integrity – a way of life” was organised by the vigilance wing of IOCL/ERPL at their regional office headquarters, which was chaired by Shantanu Kar, SP, CBI (anti corruption branch) as chief guest. The company also undertook a citizen sensitisation drive and organised a debate competition at Budge Budge Institute of Technology.

