News

Vijay Mallya’s plea challenging confiscation of properties to be heard on August 2

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

Vijay Mallya   -  Getty Images

Mallya is currently in the UK and has been charged by the ED of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Friday the plea of fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya challenging the confiscation of properties belonging to the companies owned by him and his family members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of F S Nariman, appearing for Mallya, that the fresh plea be heard along with the pending one on the legality of the law and the action to confiscate the properties.

The senior lawyer sought adjournment of hearing on the petition questioning the confiscation of properties.

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on August 2.

Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK), has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in UK.

Published on July 29, 2019
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India’s tiger population doubles since 2006: Report