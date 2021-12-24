Vijay Sales announces offers on Apple products

Retail store chain Vijay Sales is providing a host of offers on Apple products, announcing its first Anniversary of the Apple Days Campaign which will be hosted from December 24 to 31, 2021.

Consumers will be able to avail various deals on all Apple products across its over 110 retail outlets as well as the Vijaysales.com website.

The iPhone 13 which is usually priced at ₹79, 900 will be offered at a deal price of ₹75,900. Consumers can purchase the newly launched iPhone 13 for as low of ₹61,900, taking into account additional cashback of ₹6,000 on HDFC Bank cards. They can also exchange their existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of ₹5,000, it will be topped by another ₹3,000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to ₹18,000.

Special pricing will be available on other iPhones as well as the Series 7 watch, Airpods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, Macbooks, iPads, Watches, Home Pod Mini & Apple Care +.

Apple Days campaign

As part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can access offers on all the devices with effective pricing. In the smartphone category iPhone 13 mini starts from ₹60,400 with additional iPhone 13 Pro starts from ₹1,08,900; iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from ₹1,18,400; iPhone 11 starts from ₹43, 400 and iPhone 12 starts from ₹56,200.

Customers will also be able to get 10 per cent off in stores on purchase of any Apple Care + with iPhone.

In the iPad category, the iPad 9th Gen starts from ₹26, 600; iPad Air 4th Gen will start at ₹46,900 and iPad Pro offer pricing starts at ₹63,500.

As for laptops,, the Macbook Air with M1 chip starts at ₹77, 610, Macbook Pro with M1 Chip offer price starts at ₹1,03, 610 and the Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip starts at ₹1,71, 200.

In the wearables category, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts from ₹36,100 and Apple Watch SE starts from ₹25, 900.

AirPods2nd Gen will be available at ₹10, 900, AirPods 3rd Gen at ₹15, 300, AirPods Pro at ₹17, 990, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging at ₹20, 400 and AirPods Max at ₹50, 900 as part of the offer.

