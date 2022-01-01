Vijaya Dairy milk prices up

The prices of Vijaya brand dairy milk have gone up from today in Telangana. A litre of toned milk packet has gone up by ₹2 a litre to ₹49 from ₹47, while the price of whole milk has gone up by ₹4 to ₹66 from ₹64.

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited said the six-litre pack of toned milk would now cost ₹288, up by ₹12 from ₹276.