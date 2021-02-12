Vijayalakshmi elected Hyderabad Mayor

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Corporator Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal has been elected as the Mayor of Hyderabad. She is the daughter of senior TRS MP, K Keshava Rao.

The TRS, which won 56 seats in the 150-member strong Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the recent elections, could also elect its corporator Mothe Srilatha as Deputy Mayor with the support of the MIM.

Hyderabad blues for TRS

The MIM won 44 seats in the civic body. The BJP, which won 48 seats in the polls, alleged that the ruling party has entered into a secret pact with the MIM.