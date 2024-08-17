Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at in New Delhi on Saturday morning after she was in Paris Olympics for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.

Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang was with her on the flight to Delhi.

"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.

She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.

