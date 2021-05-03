News

Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million for oxygen supplies to Indian hospitals

PTI May 3 | Updated on May 03, 2021

This is in addition to earlier commitments

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged $10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.

This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder’s efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in COVID cases in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths.

"For @GiveIndia this isn't enough. They've received requests for 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 cylinders, 500 ICU beds, 100 ventilators, 10,000-beds COVID centres with requests coming from non-profits & hospitals all across India every day. We need to do a lot more urgently,” Khosla said.

"The Khosla Family is adding $10 million to @GiveIndia to it's previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need," Khosla said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Published on May 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.