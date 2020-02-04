Violence, stone pelting reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: MoS Nityanand Rai

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting and damage to public and personal property were reported during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the central government has received resolutions adopted by the legislative assemblies of certain states, like Rajasthan, against the CAA and the Kerala government has also filed a suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.
“The Delhi police has reported incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” he said replying a written question.
Rai said the Delhi Police has also informed that 66 anti-CAA protests have been held in the national capital so far, 11 cases have been registered following the violence and 99 people have been arrested.
Replying to another question, the Minister said that public order and Police are state subjects as per Schedule VII of the Constitution, and the State government concerned is primarily responsible for maintenance of law and order in the state and to take action against the culprits as per law.
The central government monitors the law and order situation in the states and assists the state governments in case of major law and order problem by deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on the request of the state governments.
Rai also said the CAA has come into force from January 10, 2020. ‘Citizenship’ is a central subject under entry number 17 of List I- Union List under Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and the Parliament has legislative competence to enact laws for all central subjects under List I as provided under Article 246(1) of the Constitution, he said.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...