Violence, stone pelting reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: MoS Nityanand Rai

Incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting and damage to public and personal property were reported during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the central government has received resolutions adopted by the legislative assemblies of certain states, like Rajasthan, against the CAA and the Kerala government has also filed a suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.

“The Delhi police has reported incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” he said replying a written question.

Rai said the Delhi Police has also informed that 66 anti-CAA protests have been held in the national capital so far, 11 cases have been registered following the violence and 99 people have been arrested.

Replying to another question, the Minister said that public order and Police are state subjects as per Schedule VII of the Constitution, and the State government concerned is primarily responsible for maintenance of law and order in the state and to take action against the culprits as per law.

The central government monitors the law and order situation in the states and assists the state governments in case of major law and order problem by deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on the request of the state governments.

Rai also said the CAA has come into force from January 10, 2020. ‘Citizenship’ is a central subject under entry number 17 of List I- Union List under Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and the Parliament has legislative competence to enact laws for all central subjects under List I as provided under Article 246(1) of the Constitution, he said.