Vir Biotechnology, GSK to seek emergency use nod for Covid-19 antibody therapy

Reuters March 11 | Updated on March 11, 2021

Also, new study shows the therapy, VIR-7831, is equally effective against the UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus

Vir Biotechnology and Britain’s GSK said on Wednesday they planned to seek emergency use authorisation for their experimental Covid-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed 85 per cent reduction in hospitalisation and deaths among patients.

An independent panel recommended stopping further enrolment for the late-stage trial due to evidence of “profound efficacy” of the therapy, Vir and GSK said in a joint statement.

Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of Covid-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.

Additionally, the companies said a new laboratory study showed the therapy, VIR-7831, was equally effective against the UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus.

Vir and GSK announced a partnership last year to research Covid-19 treatments.

Published on March 11, 2021
