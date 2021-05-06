Virulent Covid-19 variant: Delhi places restrictions on persons travelling from AP, Telangana

Following reported detection of a virulent variant of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Delhi government on Thursday introduced several restrictions on the entry of persons travelling from these two states through all modes of transport.

This new strain of Covid-19 is reportedly has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid in this strain, therefore additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons coming from these two states is necessary in public interest, the Delhi disaster management authority said in an order issued on Thursday.

All persons arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the national capital by airlines/trains/buses/cars/trucks or any other mode of transportation would have to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine/paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established/identified by the concerned district magistrate, the order said.

Also, any person who are successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces a certificate to the effect of having negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) would be allowed home quarantine for 7 days, the order added.