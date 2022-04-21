Visakhapatnam will be developed as tier 1 city: AP Minister

Hyderabad, April 21

Andhra Pradesh Government will develop Visakhapatnam as one of the tier 1 cities in the country, according to G. Amarnath, AP Minister of IT, Infrastructure and Industries.

Amarnath, who assumed charge as Minister on Thursday, said efforts were being made to speed up works on Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor

``Visakhapatnam is growing fast as an industrial hub. We will take steps to hasten this further to develop the city as one of the tier 1 cities in the country,’‘ the Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline of 979 km with four major ports and three international airports which would augur well for the industrial development, he added.

Amarnath formally signed a file to release funds for acquisition of land for Ramayapatnam port in the State, among others.