Vistara to operate more flights from Delhi, Mumbai to Goa to cater to rising demand

Vistara will operate more flights to Goa from Delhi and Mumbai from Sunday as there has been a “positive response and demand” on these sectors, said a senior airline official on Wednesday.

The airline plans to operate two more weekly flights on the Delhi-Goa route and one more weekly flight on the Mumbai-Goa route, the official said.

“Vistara is currently operating 9x weekly flights between Delhi and Goa, and 10x weekly flights between Mumbai and Goa,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara, told PTI.

“Considering the encouraging response on these sectors, we plan to increase it to 11x weekly flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Goa in the winter schedule starting October 25,” he added.

The coastal State sees a high number of foreign tourists, including a sizeable number from Russia and Britain, during the winter season.

ALSO READ: Parliamentary panel flags ‘exorbitant’ fares charged for Vande Bharat flights

From August 28 onwards, Vistara started operating special flights on Delhi-London route using its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

“The (Delhi-London) flights have also been re-timed, effective October 25, to enable convenient connections to and from several cities across India, including Goa,” Kannan said.

The airline would operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, instead of four a week being operated currently, and a daily service from December 1.

The increase in frequency to and from Goa as well as on the Delhi-London sector are resultants of the positive response and demand on these routes, Kannan noted.

“We do expect travel to further pick up, especially around the festive season in India, however, customers’ considerations will still largely depend on health and safety measures, and streamlining of quarantine requirements,” he said.

The Aviation Minister had also recently said that airline traffic and demand for domestic travel is expected to reach pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of 2020, Kannan added.

“According to our customer survey concluded in June, 65 per cent of the respondents expected to take their next Vistara flight before December. This gives us confidence as we continue to monitor passenger demand and scale up our operations in a calibrated manner,” Kannan said.