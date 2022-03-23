Vivriti Asset Management closes second debt fund with ₹350 cr in commitments

VSTBF is a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund

Vivriti Asset Management (VAM), a private investment firm of Chennai-based Vivriti Group, has announced the closure of its second debt fund ‘Vivriti Short Term Bond Fund’ (VSTBF), with ₹350 crore in investment commitments.

The VSTBF is a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). AIF is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects money from sophisticated private investors from India and overseas and invests them according to a defined investment policy. It has a minimum investment limit of ₹1 crore.

The VSTB fund aims to return investors’ capital on an annual basis, and will be investing in debt issued by retail financial services entities with sound business models providing SME loans, microfinance and consumer finance.

“Vivriti’s Short Term Bond Fund has invested in A or better-rated papers issued by operating companies with strong financial and market positions. The fund set a new industry standard by offering quarterly coupon payouts and returning capital annually, “ said Vineet Sukumar, Founder and CEO, Vivriti Asset Management.

“The overwhelming response to the fund led us to exercise the green-shoe option and additionally increase the fund size from the original ₹300 crore to ₹350 crore,” he added.

Rating upgrades

The asset management firm has already deployed 70 per cent of its commitment across eight investments during a time of record low-interest rates, and has witnessed rating upgrades in its portfolio entities. It has raised commitments from marquee investors, including banks, insurance companies, leading corporates, family offices and HNIs.

VAM is a ‘performing credit’ focussed asset manager that provides debt capital to low or unrated companies. It provides tailored debt of ₹25-75 crores to emerging and mid-sized operating companies for a tenor of 2 to 4 years.

VAM has seven operational funds at various stages of fund-raising, and has raised commitments of over ₹2,000 crore across its funds. Last year, it closed its first debt fund ‘Samarth Bond Fund’, with a total investment commitment of ₹265 crore.

“Our first three funds are in the size of ₹270 crore, ₹350 crore and ₹400 crore. The next three funds are ₹500 crore and ₹1,000 each, respectively. As we successively move ahead, our fund sizes will go up as we also become much more confident about raising capital from various parts of the market,” said Sukumar while speaking to BusinessLine.

“Through our investment in VSTBF, we expect to benefit from Vivriti Team’s successful track record in lending to emerging NBFCs,” said Venkatasubramanian Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO of Infina Finance, in a press release.

Puneet Chaudhary, Head of New Segments, CMG – Institutional, of Aditya Birla Finance, said: “We are delighted to invest through VAM as VSTBF offered us 250 bps higher than similar rated papers while offering us a fine balance of risk and reward managed by industry veterans.”