Vizag gas leak: Elderly woman booked by AP cops for social media post

An elderly woman has been booked by Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly posing questions to the government on action taken after the gas leak in LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam.

According to release from state CID police, a case has been registered against P Ranganayaki, under IPC sections 505 (2) (making statements that create or promote enmity),153 (A) (indulging in wanton vilification), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 120-B r/w 34 (criminal conspiracy).

“The woman has been arrested in Guntur and served notice under Section 41-A of CrPC,’’ the release added. The role of others in this connection is also being investigated.

The woman raised questions on social media as to why there were no arrests in the the gas leak incident so far and on the motive of the government in allowing the transportation of the styrene stock to South Korea.

The case took a political cover with former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu, condemned the case against the elderly woman. She was also served a notice for speaking out against the government, he alleged.

Styrene chemical vapour leak from LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam on May 7 resulted in 12 deaths and hospitalisation of over 1,000.