TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), part of TVS Mobility group, a leading developer of industrial and logistics parks across India, has penetrated deeper into the east market with the acquisition of a new industrial facility in Siliguri, West Bengal. It will invest ₹50 crore in 1.40 lakh sq fton a 5.66-acre plot in Fulbari.

The new facility marks TVS ILP as the first major developer to establish a presence in the city, solidifying its role as a pioneer in delivering Grade A industrial infrastructure across the country, said an official release.

Expansion plans

Siliguri, a major Tier 2 city in West Bengal, straddles the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts and serves as the ‘gateway of North-East India’. Traditionally known for its tea, timberand tourism industries, Siliguri has seen rapid growth in transportation and logistics, making it an essential hub for trade and industrial operations. Its location on the Eastern Corridor and access to NH 27 solidify its position as a key logistics and industrial hub.

TVS ILP’s new Siliguri Park is designed with a focus on operational efficiency and flexibility. It currently hosts a leading e-commerce player and offers build-to-suit options, ensuring that the facility can accommodate a variety of business requirements.

In addition to the new facility in Siliguri, TVS ILP has an existing project in Cuttack and is actively pursuing further expansion opportunities, the release added.