VSSC's Director Somnath gets promoted to Secretary in GoI

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
S Somnath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram has been promoted to the post of Secretary in the Government of India.
The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the promotion of Somnath, who is a distinguished scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the apex scale equivalent to the post of secretary with effect from January 1, 2020.
According to convention, the elevation makes way for Somnath to be appointed as the next Chairman of the ISRO. In the recent past R K Radhakrishnan and A S Kiran Kumar, held the post and then became ISRO Chief.
The term of the present Chairman of ISRO, K Sivan is upto January 15, 2021. He was appointed by the present government to succeed Kiran Kumar in January 2018 with a three-year term.
Somnath is an expert in systems engineering of launch vehicles. He made contributions Project Director of GSLV Mk3 since 2010, he has steered the successful development and performances of launch vehicles, especially GSLV MK3, which placed the Chandrayaan 2 mission successfully into its lunar orbit.
A B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala University, Somnath has represented India in the UN meetings on Space, International Astronautical Federation meetngs etc.
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...