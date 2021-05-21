W. Bengal: New Covid-19 infections climb to 19,489 on May 21

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Fresh Covid-19 infections surged to 19,489 on a 24-hour-basis primarily on account of rise in new cases across districts neighbouring Kolkata - North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah. Other districts such as Hooghly and Nadia are also witnessing an increase in numbers.
While cases have shot up in absolute terms, the test positivity rate dipped substantially on the back of increased testing. Test positivity rate fell to 25 per cent (one out of every four person being tested in Covid positive) down from the previous 27 per cent, as the state government carried out close to 78,000 tests.
Deaths remained at a high 159, while discharges were a little over 19,000. Active cases stood at 132,181.
Amongst the districts, North 24 Parganas remain the worst hit, with fresh infections on a 24-hr basis breaching the 4,200 mark. Deaths are the highest with 47 persons succumbing to the virus.
In Hooghly, Covid cases are witnessing a fresh surge with over 1,300 new infections being reported as per the state health department's daily bulletin.
Howrah and South 24 Parganas are also witnessing a surge in daily cases again, reporting over 1,200 cases daily. Nadia reported over 1,000 fresh Covid cases on Friday.
Interestingly, new Covid-19 infections in Kolkata continue to be around 3,500-3,600 mark. Daily discharges are still higher than new cases. On Friday, the state capital reported 3,560 new cases, while recoveries were around 3,700.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...