W. Bengal: New Covid-19 infections climb to 19,489 on May 21

Fresh Covid-19 infections surged to 19,489 on a 24-hour-basis primarily on account of rise in new cases across districts neighbouring Kolkata - North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah. Other districts such as Hooghly and Nadia are also witnessing an increase in numbers.

While cases have shot up in absolute terms, the test positivity rate dipped substantially on the back of increased testing. Test positivity rate fell to 25 per cent (one out of every four person being tested in Covid positive) down from the previous 27 per cent, as the state government carried out close to 78,000 tests.

Deaths remained at a high 159, while discharges were a little over 19,000. Active cases stood at 132,181.

Amongst the districts, North 24 Parganas remain the worst hit, with fresh infections on a 24-hr basis breaching the 4,200 mark. Deaths are the highest with 47 persons succumbing to the virus.

In Hooghly, Covid cases are witnessing a fresh surge with over 1,300 new infections being reported as per the state health department's daily bulletin.

Howrah and South 24 Parganas are also witnessing a surge in daily cases again, reporting over 1,200 cases daily. Nadia reported over 1,000 fresh Covid cases on Friday.

Interestingly, new Covid-19 infections in Kolkata continue to be around 3,500-3,600 mark. Daily discharges are still higher than new cases. On Friday, the state capital reported 3,560 new cases, while recoveries were around 3,700.