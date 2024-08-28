Zulm ki baat ko, jahl ki raat ko

Main nahi maanta, mai nahi jaanta

(This talk of tyranny, the night of ignorance

I refuse to accept, I refuse to acknowledge)

This couplet from poet Habib Jalib’s celebrated poem Dastur was inscribed on the campaign vehicle of senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who filed his nomination papers from the Kulgam Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Draped in red banners, featuring hammer, sickle and star, the vehicle carrying the leftist leader, who stood atop it and waved to his supporters, moved through various streets of the town during a rally. The rally culminated at a local playfield where hundreds of his supporters were eagerly waiting for him.

As Tarigmi’s modest cavalcade of three vehicles followed by a stream of motorbikes and cars ferrying his supporters showed up near the playfield, the slogans like Zulum ab aur nahi and Inqilab Zindabad filled the air for quite some time. Soon he held the microphone and began addressing his supporters.

“I have no doors to knock on, but that of yours,” said Tarigami while his supporters were in all ears.

Tarigmi has represented the area for four terms in a row and is now seeking a fifth term from the constituency.

The Constituency and Jamaat

It is curious that a communist should represent Kulgam which has traditionally been the hotbed of religio-political outfit, the Jamaat-e-Islamia. In 1972, when the Jamaat, for the first time, decided to participate in electoral politics, it won five seats including the Kulgam Assembly constituency, which sent the hardline leader Abdul Razak Mir to the Assembly. The organisation again contested in 1977, which is considered as the first free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir. In this election, the Jamaat won only two seats. During these elections, the organisation had allied with the BJP’s predecessor, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

Again, in the controversial elections of 1987, Jamaat and its students’ wing Jamat-e-Tulba contested as part of the Muslim United Front (MUF), an alliance of several socio-religion organisations. The alliance could win only four seats, including one from Kulgam, reflecting the strong base of the organisation in these parts.

Apart from Mir, many prominent Jamaat leaders including former Amirs (chiefs) of the radical organisation hailed from the district. The influence of Jamaat in several pockets of neighboring Shopian and Anantnag districts is also notable.

However, in the 1996 Assembly polls, which were held after more than six years following the eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the seat was won by Tarigami and he continued to retain it in the subsequent elections of 2002, 2008 and 2014. Even in 2002, the CPI(M) won another seat from Shopian’s Zainapora constituency. During all these elections, the Jamaat stayed away from the electoral process. However, its cadre, if reports are to be believed, lent support to the other parties in opposition to the CPI(M) candidate.

Jamaat candidates

As the Jamaat-e-Islamia, which stands proscribed since 2019, decided to field its members as independent candidates, Sayyar Ahmad Reshi, a former Jamaat member filed his nomination papers on Tuesday from the Kulgam Assembly constituency. Another member, Talat Majeed submitted his papers from the Pulwama constituency, adding new dimensions to the political landscape in the region.

The Contest

A total of 11 candidates including the candidates from the PDP and the Jamaat are contesting in the Kulgam Assembly segment, with the scales appearing firmly tipped in favour of Tarigami, whose candidacy is backed by the National Conference-Congress alliance. The PDP has decided to contest the polls solo as it was not included in the alliance.

On Tuesday, as Tarigami’s rally passed through the buzzy bazaars of the town, conversations centered around the development he had brought to the area over the last two decades.