Retail majors Walmart and Flipkart have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to upskill and support local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

As part of the agreement, Walmart will offer training and support capacity building to enable the MSMEs to get greater access to supply chains and increase their business prospects.

“In partnership with Swasti, Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme offers small businesses and entrepreneurs a complete learning platform and provides free training, in-depth expert assistance and tailored tools and skills required to grow and expand their business,” a statement said.

Over 32,000 MSMEs have already completed the training in the country.

“We launched Walmart Vriddhi in 2019 with the intention to equip 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the skills necessary to succeed in business. From streamlining supply chains to implementing data-driven insights, these skills enable them to make informed decisions, identify emerging trends, and seize opportunities for innovation and expansion,” Jason Fremstad, Senior Vice President, Supplier Development, Walmart, said.

