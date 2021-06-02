WarnerBros Discovery: Discovery announces new name for proposed global entertainment company

A sustainable brew that cheers
Discovery, Inc. has announced the new name of the proposed standalone global entertainment company that will be created by merging the WarnerMedia and Discovery assets. The new name for the proposed global entertainment company is “Warner Bros. Discovery.”
David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery and the future CEO of the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery combined company, unveiled the new name from the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, CA.
“Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world — that is what the company will be about,” said Zaslav.
“We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television and streaming,” Zaslav said.
The initial word mark for the proposed company includes the iconic line from the Maltese Falcon, “the stuff that dreams are made of,” an additional homage to the rich legacy of Warner Bros. and the focus of what the proposed company will be about, Discovery said in an official release..
AT&T Inc will merge its media giant WarnerMedia with TV company Discovery Inc in a $43-billion deal, the companies had announced in May.
The companies had reached a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a single company.
“Warner Bros. Discovery will bring together the strongest leadership teams, content creators, and high-quality series and film libraries in the media business, while accelerating both companies’ plans for leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services for global consumers,” it said.
The “pure play” content company will own nearly 200,000 hours of programming and will bring together over 100 popular brands in the world under one global portfolio, including: HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID and others.
With this, WarnerBros Discovery will be able to increase investment and capabilities in original content and programming, create more opportunity for under-represented storytellers and independent creators and increase investment in family-friendly non-fiction content.
