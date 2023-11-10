BrandsNext, a WayCool enterprise, has forayed into the specialty rice segment with the launch of an exclusive Biryani portfolio. Diversifying its product range within the KitchenJi flagship brand, it unveiled two new variants - KitchenJi Basmati Rice and Kitchenji Seeraga Samba, says a release.

In line with evolving consumer choices, this deliberate step also addresses the rising demand for Biryani, especially in Tier I and Tier II markets, reaching out to a broad network of 60,000 plus etailers.

BP Ravindran, CEO, BrandsNext, in the release said, there is a rising demand for biryani rice variants in Tier I and Tier II markets with average consumption per household being 2 kg per month. The Indian Basmati rice market has been growing at a CAGR of 10 per cent in the last three years. There is a significant opportunity and the company introduced Basmati rice and Seeraga Samba Rice for biriyani lovers.

Priced at ₹168 for the Seeraga Samba variant and ₹218 for the Basmati rice variant across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, the Kitchenji Biryani Rice will also be available across e-commerce channels, the release said.