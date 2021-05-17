W.Bengal: New Covid-19 cases fall to 19,003 in the last 24 hours

West Bengal reported a substantial decline in fresh Covid-19 infections to 19,003 (on a 24 hour basis); while deaths remained at 147.

On the flip side, discharges / recoveries exceeded fresh infections, indicating a positive trend on a 24-hr-basis. Discharges stood at 19,101.

Cases in the state have been hovering between 20,000 and 21,000 over the last few days, forcing the state government to impose a stricter and complete lockdown (from May 16-May 31).

The drop in new infections came on the back of reduced testing. From a high 70,000, tests fell down to a little over 60000.

Test Positivity Ratio

The test positivity ratio, however, shot up to nearly 32 per cent, indicating that one out of every three persons being tested here was Covid positive.

For nearly a week, the test positivity ratio here had fallen to 29-30 per cent on the back of high testing numbers.

The Union Health Ministry in a release today has said there are 19 districts here where the test positivity ratio is higher than 20 per cent.

District-wise break-up

A district-wise break up of numbers, as per the state's health bulletin, show North 24 Parganas and Kolkata as the two worst hit.

Fresh cases in North 24 Parganas increased by over 4,200, while in Kolkata - the state capital - fresh cases increased by nearly 4,000. Both the districts reported 37 deaths each.

Covid-19 cases are also on the rise in two other districts - South 24 Parganas and Howrah. Each of the two districts consistently continue to report over 1,200 fresh infections daily.

In Hooghly, another district neighbouring Kolkata, fresh infections stood at over 1,000 - a slight arrest in numbers, after reporting nearly 1,200 cases over the last few days.