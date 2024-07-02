The fiscal 2023-24 was a landmark year for the TVS Supply Chain Solutions. It went public - the first in the TVS group since 1994 when TVS Electronics got listed, and has set the ball rolling for the next milestone of reaching $2 billion in the ‘medium’ term (3-4 years). Our roadmap includes increasing revenue from TVS group companies,” TVS SCS Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan told businessline in an interview.

