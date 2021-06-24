We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani started his address at the company’s 44th AGM stating that all are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. “We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. Its scale, severity and geographical spread are unseen in a century. It has filled the hearts of all Indians with enormous pain and grief,” Ambani said.

“Our business and financial success since last AGM have exceeded expectations. But what has given me far greater happiness than our business performance is RIL’s humanitarian efforts during these exceedingly difficult times,” he added.