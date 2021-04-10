News

WE HUB, aha launch ‘Women In Focus’ initiative

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 10, 2021

aha, an OTT (over the top) platform, has tied up with WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, to start ‘Women In Focus’ initiative, which aims at promoting women entrepreneurship by setting up a revolving fund.

“This fund will give aspiring young women entrepreneurs a chance to have their ideas heard and an opportunity to build their own successful and sustainable businesses,” Meghana Rao Jupally, promoter of aha, has said in a statement.

Sortizy, a holistic one-stop solution for kitchen management founded by Surbhi Guha and Sagthi Prakash, has become the first startup to receive help from the initiative.

Published on April 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.