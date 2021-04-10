WE HUB, aha launch ‘Women In Focus’ initiative

aha, an OTT (over the top) platform, has tied up with WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, to start ‘Women In Focus’ initiative, which aims at promoting women entrepreneurship by setting up a revolving fund.

“This fund will give aspiring young women entrepreneurs a chance to have their ideas heard and an opportunity to build their own successful and sustainable businesses,” Meghana Rao Jupally, promoter of aha, has said in a statement.

Sortizy, a holistic one-stop solution for kitchen management founded by Surbhi Guha and Sagthi Prakash, has become the first startup to receive help from the initiative.