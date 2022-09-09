We pride ourselves on the fact that we are not linked to any business or corporate interests: THG Chairperson Malini Parthasarathy

New Delhi, September 9 Public interest untainted by corporate or political interest being the core value of in-house journalism, the Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Malini Parthasarathy on Friday described the BusinessLine Changemakers Awards as reflective of the The Hindu Group’s basic ethos.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Changemakers Awards aimed at felicitating “human catalysts”, Parthasarathy said the awards honour singular persons or groups who have helped effect dynamic change in the society and economy.

“These awards are unique as unlike other corporate awards which honour corporate excellence or financial success, these are for the real agents of socio-economic change, whose work on the ground have a transformative impact on the quality of our lives,” she said.

Parthasarathy said while other corporate awards place a premium on financial success, the BL Changemaker Awards emphasise the importance of appreciating efforts to improve the social and economic environment. She said it reflects the essence of the approach of BusinessLine as a premier business and finance daily which, in turn, underline the institutional subculture of The Hindu Group.

“This is very much in line with our core values as a media group. We pride ourselves on the fact that we are not linked to any business or corporate interests. This translates into authentic and fact-based reporting and the credibility of the narratives that we carry in our publications,” she said.

Welcoming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, Parthasarathy hailed her dynamism and commitment to the regeneration of the Indian economy and said, “along with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, it is to their credit that India is now ranked as the world’s fifth largest economy.”

Parthasarathy said economic narratives in India are narrated through fact-based reporting in BusinessLine.

“We are proud to say that because of our complete independence from any corporate or financial groups, the quality of our advice is credible and fearless. Hence BL has been seen as a most trustworthy publication,” she said.