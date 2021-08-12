We want to gain SUV market share by being authentic to who we are: M&M’s Rajesh Jejurikar

Mahindra & Mahindra is undergoing a transformational journey with an aim to redefine the SUV market in India. The automaker has embarked on a project to set the standards to define SUV using nearly 30 parameters at a time when the market is crowded with so many SUVs. In addition, the company is strengthening its design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally with an advanced design centre in the UK. BusinessLine spoke to the man leading this transformation, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Excerpts.

M&M has launched a new SUV branding. What is behind this move?

SUV space is a very competitive space and we had to ask ourselves a year ago, where could we drive differentiation and competitive advantage. We understood that there is a core Mahindra DNA and in order to chase the SUV market share, we should not try to chase who we are not. Through that we began to explore what is our brand idea and we defined it as “Explore the Impossible”. We also decided to be an ‘authentic SUV’. We are in the midst of a transformation in terms of our identity, we are undergoing visual identity transformation in terms of our logo, which you will come across in our dealerships and how we design our products. As we are thinking about establishing who we are, clearly the design element is really important, in order to create products that touch the emotional sweet spot and that is what will drive the aspirational value. This is why design has been given a very important role in our organisational structure.

Given that Mahindra has always been known as an SUV brand, what was the need to redefine the brand?

It was more about what kind of products we will make in the future. In the quest for market share battle, one can start making products which are more crossover in nature. We want to gain market share by being authentic to who we are. This was needed in a marketplace where you have players who are fundamentally new to SUVs and are making vehicles that are not really SUVs. This was not the case before, where there were fewer SUV manufacturers creating authentic SUVs.

Do you have a definition of an authentic SUV?

There are two parameters to this, one is external and the other is internal. For instance, if we have certain sub parameters for our unmistakable presence - such as ground clearance, seat height etc., for each of these we have defined a range in which we will be, so no product of ours has to be the exact same but it will be within that range of definition. We have done this across 25-30 parameters for which we have a range band. This gives a clear direction to the design and the product development team regarding what they can't do. They can't give a product that does not fulfil that particular brand line.

Will the new M&M identity mean completely new designs, or will you build on top of your legacy ?

We have put in place a design philosophy which will not abdicate the past. One good example of an industry that appreciates what authentic means are Swiss watches, even after so many years they are very true to what their core is. So that is the key challenge for us, which is defining what our designing philosophy will be in this context. But it is very clear that we will not abandon the core philosophy of the past.

When will we see the first model launch based on your new design philosophy?

You will start seeing some of it even in the refreshes that are coming up. Therefore you will start seeing the full effect of it two years from now.

You have been in the EV space for many years. How do you see this shaping up for M&M?

Here we are clearly delineating that in our coming electric models we understand what core to us is, however we will not be trying to do it all and will be relying on partnerships as well. A lot of these technologies, such as battery related tech, are evolving too rapidly. Another thing we have seen is that in the last ten years EV penetration for personal usage has continued to remain in the fringe. What has changed is that there is an acceptance that electric vehicles are the future. Our focus now is to get the right products out by 2025. We don't think there is going to be a significant market for EV in India for the next three years.

Will the demand see an uptick from here on post second wave?

I am confident that demand will see an uptick. What gives me confidence is the pace at which the rural market has recovered from the second wave in a span of 4-5 weeks. Even if a third wave comes it will be more manageable and calibrated. Overall, I am worrying less.

Has the ongoing chip shortage changed anything for you in terms of supply chain management?

Chip shortage has been caused by a variety of things, one of which is the pandemic. However, semiconductor capacity can't be set up in a short notice. The difference from now on is that as OEMs we are trying to keep our longer-term requirements in mind when considering sourcing of chips. Something that we did not think of before the pandemic.